Cal Poly says Milo visit went smoothly: 'No arrests, no fights, no damage'

SHARE COPY LINK Milo Yiannopoulos, Austen Fletcher, Carl Benjamin and Laura Loomer spoke at a panel discussion on "fake news" sponsored by Cal Poly College Republicans and Turning Point USA in San Luis Obispo, California. David Middlecamp

Milo Yiannopoulos, Austen Fletcher, Carl Benjamin and Laura Loomer spoke at a panel discussion on "fake news" sponsored by Cal Poly College Republicans and Turning Point USA in San Luis Obispo, California. David Middlecamp