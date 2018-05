The seventh annual Tweed Ride wound its way around San Luis Obispo on Saturday, May 12, 2018. The ride began at Triangle Park in San Luis Obispo and ended with a picnic in the park. The ride features cyclists sporting their best turn-of-the-century attire taking a “lovely and leisurely ride around town” in celebration of Bike Month. The Tweed Bike riders head out toward downtown San Luis Obispo. Laura Dickinson The Tribune