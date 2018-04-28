SLO's winter night-hiking program under threat of a lawsuit over concern for wildlife

A grassroots group called Save Open Space Wildlife is considering a lawsuit against the city of San Luis Obispo over its pilot program allowing limited night hiking and biking at Cerro San Luis.
The City Council met in closed session Tuesday to discuss a significant threat of litigation.
The group is threatening to sue over the city's environmental analysis of the program, citing lack of compliance with the California Environmental Quality Act. The city's two-year pilot program is expected to begin in November.
Opponents of the program say night access will disturb wildlife, including nocturnal animals such as deer, skunks, bobcats, mountain lions and several birds like the yellow-rumped warbler and rufous-crowned sparrow.
The group's lawyer, Babak Naficy, said discussions with the city have taken place.
"Our discussions have been two-fold," Naficy said. "We have talked about the environmental review and analysis of the pilot program that we believe to be flawed and discussed ways to resolve this matter. We expect things to resolve one way or another by the end of next week."
San Luis Obispo City Attorney Christine Dietrick said she disagrees that the city's environmental analysis didn't meet legal requirements.
"I think we took an extremely cautious approach to environmental review, doing more than some thought was required," Dietrick said. "And remember, this is a pilot program, and we’re always looking to engage with community members on ways we might better implement it."
Dietrick said she is unaware of who is behind the potential lawsuit. Naficy said that his clients are residents and not members of a formal organization, but he declined to name them pending the possible filing of a lawsuit.
"I never think litigation is the best way to resolve those issues if it can be avoided," Dietrick said. "Our objective is to understand their concerns and find ways to improve our implementation to address them."
The 4.9 miles of city trails on Cerro San Luis, also known as Madonna Mountain, will be open for nighttime use until 8:30 p.m. during the next two winters, beginning Nov. 4 to March 10, 2018-19, and then resuming Nov. 3 to March 8, 2019-2020.
Advocates argue the program's limited scope is reasonable, noting it will allow access to trails after work during winter hours on only one of the city's natural preserves.
Anyone on the mountain after dark also will be required to show proof they registered online for a day-use permit, which limits the number of people on the mountain to 65 per day.
Before its 3-2 vote in January, the City Council heard from several people who spoke in public comment on both sides of the controversial topic. Council members Carlyn Christianson and Andy Pease voted against the pilot program.
Former Mayor Jan Marx, who has spoken out publicly against night hiking, told The Tribune on Thursday that she's not behind the lawsuit threat.
"I don't know who's behind it or who may be financing it.," she said.
Marx said she believes the city should have adhered to its previous policy of allowing open-space access only from dawn to dusk.
"I thought the council made the wrong decision," Marx said. "The (nighttime closure policy) is for the nocturnal animals and also the animals awake during the day that need a good night's rest."
During the pilot program, San Luis Obispo staff members will carefully monitor the presence of people and animals, using data-tracking devices, according to Robert Hill, the city’s natural resources manager.
“I think this type of pilot program is really an ideal way for us to allow some nighttime use, to really engage and embrace the ongoing long-term stewardship,” Councilman Dan Rivoire said in January.
