Air Force will move 140 Vandenberg jobs to a base in Colorado

The U.S. Air Force on Thursday announced plans to move 140 jobs from Vandenberg Air Force Base to a facility in Colorado.
The Joint Force Space Component jobs — which include 100 military and Department of Defense civilian positions along with additional contractor positions — will move from Lompoc to Schriever Air Force Base near Colorado Springs, according to an Air Force news release.
The move will locate the jobs closer to Gen. Jay Raymond, who became commander of the Joint Force Space Component in December. The National Space Defense center is also located nearby.
"The staff's move from Vandenberg AFB will not impact the base's primary mission as the nation's critical West Coast launch facility," according to the release.
