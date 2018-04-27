Milo Yiannopoulos speaks at 'fake news' forum hosted at Cal Poly College Republicans
Milo Yiannopoulos, Austen Fletcher, Carl Benjamin and Laura Loomer spoke at a panel discussion on "fake news" sponsored by Cal Poly College Republicans and Turning Point USA in San Luis Obispo, California.
The Mark will soon take over the space occupied by Marston's Bar & Grill in downtown San Luis Obispo, California. Rhianna Crisp, the owner of the new restaurant and cantina, talks about the transformation.
Teenage San Luis Obispo animal rights activist Zoe Rosenberg was arrested Monday, April 23, 2018 after chaining herself in front of Cal Poly cow that was scheduled to be slaughtered that day. Video footage from Direct Action Everywhere.
SLO Color Blast Fun Run at San Luis Obispo High School on April 22, 2018. More than 700 people participated in the color run, which benefits the Alex Maier Memorial Fund & Scholarship and Black & Gold Boosters.
Architecture students from colleges around the West Coast work to piece together their structures during the Cal Poly Design Village Competition in Poly Canyon on the San Luis Obispo, California campus.
Cuesta College Professor Amy Stapp invites the community to come out to the North County Campus in Paso Robles, California, as they celebrate a year of new agricultural classes and facilities with a plant sale on Saturday, April 21, 2018.
San Luis Obispo police released surveillance video from Target in SLO, where a woman allegedly attempted to lure a 3-year-old child out of the store around 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday, April 17, 2018. The suspect is shown leaving the store in this video.