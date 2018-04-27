Does SLO council deserve a pay raise? They'll vote on it at upcoming meeting

San Luis Obispo City Council members will consider giving themselves a 10 percent pay raise Tuesday, in addition to upping the monthly compensation for the Planning Commission and Architectural Review Commission by $10 per meeting.
Mayor Heidi Harmon's monthly pay, if approved, would increase from $1,500 to $1,650 and the four additional council members would see a bump from $1,200 to $1,320 per month.
The raise would increase the annual budget by $11,340.
Mayor Heidi Harmon has said previously said the council's compensation hardly matches up with the work involved, calling it a "sunup to sundown job," despite her passion for the work.
Councilman Aaron Gomez also has acknowledged the challenges of balancing his role as a downtown jewelry store owner and his responsibilities on the council.
Council members additionally are eligible to receive medical, dental and vision coverage through the city.
The pay increases were studied and recommended by a five-member Council Compensation Committee made up of former City Councilman John Ewan, city Personnel Board representative Frank Guyton and citizens Dale Stoker, Louise Matheny and Brett Strickland.
The committee also recommended increasing compensation for the Architectural Review Commission and Planning Commission from $60 to $70 per meeting they attend, not to exceed $280 per month.
As part of its research, the committee compared San Luis Obispo’s compensation package with that of other mayors and council members, as well as planning commissioners and architectural review committee members, in other cities.
Comments