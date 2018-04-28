Kite festival brings high-flying fun to Morro Bay

The Morro Bay Kite Festival's colorful, high-flying fun returned this weekend with a variety of activities for kids and adults alike.
The festival, now in its 13th year, opened on Friday night with a kite-fighting display. Other activities planned for the weekend include kite surfing, sand surfing, a giant maze and a bubble pool, as well as more than 20 vendors offering food and toys.
Saturday's scheduled even included two candy drops from a huge kite, and a Wind Is Power competition was held at Morro Bay High School.
“Our goal is to add new wind-based entertainment to the already strong Kite Festival,” said Teri Bayus, event coordinator, about the schedule of weekend activities.
The three-day event wraps up Sunday.
