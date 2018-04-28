Giant kites brought by the Macias Brothers, Robert and Michael of Merced, fly in the sky for the Morro Bay Kite Festival. The festival continues through Sunday afternoon.
Giant kites brought by the Macias Brothers, Robert and Michael of Merced, fly in the sky for the Morro Bay Kite Festival. The festival continues through Sunday afternoon. Joe Johnston jjohnston@thetribunenews.com
Kite festival brings high-flying fun to Morro Bay

By Joe Tarica

April 28, 2018 05:37 PM

The Morro Bay Kite Festival's colorful, high-flying fun returned this weekend with a variety of activities for kids and adults alike.

The festival, now in its 13th year, opened on Friday night with a kite-fighting display. Other activities planned for the weekend include kite surfing, sand surfing, a giant maze and a bubble pool, as well as more than 20 vendors offering food and toys.

The Morro Bay Kite Festival brought a weekend of fun events to the beach at the Rock in 2016. Lindsey Holden & Laura Dickinsonlholden@thetribunenews.com

Saturday's scheduled even included two candy drops from a huge kite, and a Wind Is Power competition was held at Morro Bay High School.

“Our goal is to add new wind-based entertainment to the already strong Kite Festival,” said Teri Bayus, event coordinator, about the schedule of weekend activities.

The three-day event wraps up Sunday.

