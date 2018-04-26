Santa Maria man dies in Arroyo Grande motorcycle crash

A Santa Maria man was killed Wednesday night in a motorcycle crash in Arroyo Grande.
Just before 7:40 p.m., the 34-year-old man was riding a 2005 Yamaha R6 motorcycle east on Los Berros Road near Dale Avenue, just west of Highway 101, when he veered off a curve in the road and lost control of his motorcycle, the California Highway Patrol said.
As a result, the motorcycle overturned and the rider was ejected and died, the CHP said.
The motorcyclist has not been identified.
The CHP said they don't suspect drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash and the motorcyclist was wearing a helmet.
The crash is still under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call the CHP at 805-594-8700.
Comments