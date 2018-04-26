Live updates: Lots of police but few protesters at Cal Poly ahead of Milo visit

»» For LIVE UPDATES from the OUTSIDE the "fake news" forum with Milo Yiannopoulos, follow reporter @AndrewSheeler on Twitter.
Anticipating protests, Cal Poly erected fences and dispatched a large police presence on campus Thursday evening in response to a "fake news" forum headlined by alt-right provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos.
An hour before the highly anticipated event, however, few demonstrators had shown up.
Attendees to the event lined up to go through security for the 7 p.m. event at Mott Athletic Center in a surprisingly quiet scene that was a far cry from Yiannopoulos' visit to campus in January 2017.
The forum comes as waves of outrage have rocked the university following incidents of racist behavior by two fraternities and the posting of hateful fliers and graffiti in Cal Poly buildings.
The panel also features YouTube personalities Austen Fletcher, also known as "Fleccas," and Carl Benjamin, aka "Sargon of Akkad." It is hosted by the Cal Poly College Republican Club and Turning Point USA.
Cal Poly University Police Chief George Hughes previously said the police presence will be similar to that of Yiannopoulos' last visit in January 2017, when more than 100 police officers, including SWAT and riot police, were dispatched to maintain order.
A heavy police presence was visible on campus Thursday evening, complete with rooftop spotters and extensive security fences. Ticketholders entering Mott Athletic Center to attend the event were also searched with metal detectors.
This story will be updated live from the panel and protests.
