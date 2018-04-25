SLO's affordable housing waiting list is about to open. Last time, 2,899 people applied

San Luis Obispo residents in need of subsidized housing will be able to apply for a waiting list spot in May.

The Housing Authority of San Luis Obispo (HASLO) on May 11 plans to open its Housing Choice Voucher list to 500 new applicants, according to a HASLO news release.

The Housing Choice Voucher program — also known as Section 8 — pays a portion of very low- or extremely low-income residents' rent. Residents cover the remainder of the rent at the amount of 30 percent of their income.

A chart showing the household income ranges eligible for Housing Choice Vouchers. The Housing Authority of San Luis Obispo is opening its waiting list May 11-16. Housing Authority of San Luis Obispo

HASLO last opened the waiting list in 2017, and the agency received 2,899 applications for 250 spots.

About 2,000 households per month take advantage of the Housing Choice Voucher program. Three-quarters of vouchers are given to households earning less than 30 percent of the area median income, or $17,490 for a one-person household and $24,960 for a four-person household.

The list will remain open until May 16. Visit haslo.org to apply online. For more information, contact HASLO at 805-543-4478.



