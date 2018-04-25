KSBY announces new morning anchor — and she's from Arroyo Grande

KSBY has named Brooke Martell as the new co-anchor of its morning show, Daybreak.
Martell will present the microclimate weather forecast during the two-hour newscast weekday mornings alongside Scott Daniels and Christina Favuzzi, according to a news release.
“Since I was a little girl growing up right here on the Central Coast, being a broadcaster has been a dream of mine,” Martell said. “I’m grateful I get to continue to fulfill that dream working alongside a great team and my co-anchors, Christina and Scott.”
Martell joined the KSBY News team in January 2016 as a multimedia journalist. She was born and raised in Arroyo Grande.
Martell is not related to the late Rick Martel, a longtime local news anchor and variety show host who also worked at KSBY.
