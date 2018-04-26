Road closures and everything else you need to know about the SLO Marathon

If you're a runner in San Luis Obispo, this is the weekend for you.
Events leading up to the 7th annual San Luis Obispo Marathon and Half start Saturday with the Race SLO Festival, featuring fun runs, music and food all weekend long. Then an estimated 3,000 runners and 1,000 volunteers are expected to hit the streets for the main event Sunday morning in the marathon and half marathon.
The event will close roads and disrupt traffic in and around San Luis Obispo starting early Sunday morning. The race begins at 7 a.m. Sunday on Madonna Road near the Madonna Inn, but road closures begin as early as 3 a.m.
Most road closures around downtown start about 4 a.m. with many reopening again to traffic by 8:30-9:30 a.m., according to race officials. Portions of Islay, High and Archer streets will be closed from 4 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Marsh Street on- and off-ramps at Highway 101 will be closed from 3 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Look out for "No Parking" signs along the courses Saturday and Sunday as vehicles left near one of these signs will be towed.
Additionally, participants and spectators wishing to park at the festival parking area should expect delays and allow at least 45 to 60 extra minutes Sunday morning to get to the Madonna Meadows parking area. No runner drop-offs will be allowed at the Madonna Inn.
The race festivities begin Saturday with the 5K and kids races along with the Race SLO Festival at Madonna Inn. The festival is free and includes live music, yoga, vendors and food.
The event will also benefit Jack's Helping Hand, Grizzly Youth Academy and Team Red, White and Blue.
“We are dedicated to providing our athletes the most memorable SLO experience at our events. Equally, we are passionate about giving back to our community because we know it takes the whole community to produce this event and we want our town healthy,” said Samantha Pruitt, Race SLO Founder and CEO.
San Luis Obispo's Sergio Reyes won last year's marathon in a course-record time of 2:21.42. Kelsey Lakowske of Davis won the women's division with a time of 2:59.08.
For more information about the 7th Annual SLO Marathon and Race SLO Festival weekend and a list of all road closures, visit SLOMarathon.com.
