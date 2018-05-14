Help The Tribune and ProPublica shine a light on hate in SLO County

Recent incidents of racism at Cal Poly have proven that San Luis Obispo County is not immune to hate.
To learn more about this problem, The Tribune is partnering with the investigative journalism site ProPublica and other news organizations to document incidents of hate around the country.
We are asking our readers to help us in this effort by reporting cases of hate and bias so that we get a better understanding of what is happening in our community.
Have you been the victim of a hate crime? Have you witnessed someone being attacked? Have you discovered hateful vandalism or fliers? Using the form below, you can share information that will help us track and report on incidents of hate when they happen.
Please include your contact information so that a reporter can contact you to follow up. This is not a police report, and no information will be shared with any government agency.
Comments