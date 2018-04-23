Motorcyclist killed in fatal head-on crash on Highway 1 identified

A motorcyclist killed in a crash on Highway 1 near Lompoc on Sunday afternoon has been identified as a resident of Italy.

Enrico Marafatto, 39, died after his motorcycle collided with a Ford Explorer on Highway 1 near Jalama Road, according to Kelly Hoover, spokeswoman for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

About 2:30 p.m., Marafatto was riding a 2017 Harley-Davidson on Highway 1 at 68 mph on a curve when the vehicle drifted over the double yellow lines into the southbound lane of traffic, the California Highway Patrol said Monday.

The motorcycle, traveling north, slammed head-on into the Explorer, with the impact ejecting Marafatto from the bike.

The Explorer’s driver, Darlene Curtis, 67, of Lompoc, and two rear passengers, 14- and 15-year-old girls from Lompoc, received minor injuries. A front passenger, John Curtis, 69, of Lompoc, received major injuries.

All four were taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital by ambulances.

The California Highway Patrol says the incident remains under investigation; intoxication does not appear to be a factor.

