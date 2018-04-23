Authorities identify man killed while driving stolen car in Hwy. 1 crash

Authorities have released the name of the driver who was killed in a stolen vehicle that was involved in a head-on collision on Highway 1 on Friday.

The victim was identified as Travis John Grant, 34, of Lompoc, according to Kelly Hoover, spokeswoman for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

The California Highway Patrol had originally listed the man’s hometown as Carpinteria.

Grant was driving a vehicle that had been reported stolen from Goleta. No additional details on the stolen vehicle were immediately available.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

The crash occurred shortly before 6 a.m. Friday on Highway 1, 7.5 miles from Highway 101, authorities said. Grant reportedly crossed double yellow lines and slammed head-on into a Ford Taurus with three people inside.

The impact caused the Ford to overturn and land off the roadway, leaving two people with major injuries and a third with minor injuries. All passengers in the Ford are from Lompoc, the CHP said.

The CHP said drugs or alcohol are believed to be factors in the crash.

Grant’s death came about 10 days after his twin sons were born prematurely; they remain in Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.





A GoFundMe page to help the family can be found by clicking here.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at jscully@noozhawk.com. Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.