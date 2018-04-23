Police identify pair found dead in Grover Beach

Grover Beach police have identified the man and woman found dead on April 12 as Christine McLain, 52, and Randy Stroub, 61, according to a news release. Both are from Grover Beach.

Autopsies have been performed on McLain and Stroub, police said, but toxicology results are pending.

When the bodies were discovered in the 100 block of Newport Avenue, police said they found narcotics and drug paraphernalia but "no signs of obvious foul play."

Police are still investigating the deaths. Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Brad Carey at 805-473-4511 or email bcarey@gbpd.org; anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call CrimeStoppers at 805-549-7867.

