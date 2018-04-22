2018 SLO Color Blast Fun Run

SLO Color Blast Fun Run at San Luis Obispo High School on April 22, 2018. More than 700 people participated in the color run, which benefits the Alex Maier Memorial Fund & Scholarship and Black & Gold Boosters.
David Middlecamp
Kiteboarders take to the skies at 2018 Pismo Kite Expo

The Pismo Beach Kite Expo is a 3-day event that attracts kiteboarding enthusiasts from around the world. Participants can view the latest kiteboarding equipment, see demonstrations by professional kiteboarders and just have a great day on the beach.