SLO has $5,000 to spend on its Mid-State Fair exhibit. Do you want the job?

The city of San Luis Obispo is seeking to hire an artist to create a display for the new "Showcase of Cities" exhibit at this year's Mid-State Fair.
The city has posted a request for proposals and is willing to pay up to $5,000 for the work.
The deadline to apply with a concept proposal is April 30 at 5 p.m. The fair runs from July 18-29 in Paso Robles.
The display is expected to be "fun, animated, three dimensional and educational — while highlighting unique destination attributes of the city of San Luis Obispo like history, commerce, recreation, lifestyle, food, entertainment, tourism, agriculture, art, and natural resources," according to the city.
The “Showcase of Cities” exhibit will consist of large displays representing San Luis Obispo County communities, according to San Luis Obispo officials.
"For the artist, this is an opportunity to showcase featured artwork as a representative of San Luis Obispo to over 420,000 fair attendees, and the chance to have work recognized as the “People’s Choice Award” for best display," the city wrote in its request for proposals.
A successful proposal should highlight the unique features of San Luis Obispo in "an attractive and creative way."
"The display should be very recognizable as the city of San Luis Obispo and distinct from other cities within the county," the city wrote.
For additional details and for application requirements, go to http://www.slocity.org/home/showdocument?id=19312.
