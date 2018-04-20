13 things to do in SLO County on Sunday | Color Blast Fun Run, Earth Day, theater & more

SLO Color Blast Fun Run
8 a.m. to Noon
Noncompetitive 3 to 5k run/walk with a twist, as the audience splashes runners in multicolored “dust” made of corn starch that is safe. Fundraiser for the Alex Maier Memorial Fund & Scholarship. San Luis Obispo High School, 1499 San Luis Drive. $20/student, $40/adult, $100/family of 4 (kids 5 and under are free).
Through the Vines Quilt Show
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Quilts show and sale, plus vendors, raffle, food, drinks and kids’ activities. Benefits AmpSurf. Vines RV Resort, 88 Wellsona Road, Paso Robles. Free. 805-467-2100.
Rock and Gem Show
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Local exhibits and more than 30 dealers featuring rocks, minerals, fossils, lapidary equipment and finished jewelry. Paso Robles Event Center, 2198 Riverside Ave. $5, kids under 16 and active military free. 805-305-0246.
Earth Day in Cambria
11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Food, beer, wine, music and more. Greenspace, The Cambria Land Trust and Soto’s True Earth. Greenspace Creekside Reserve, 2264 Center St., Cambria. 805-927-2866.
‘For Melissa’
2 to 4 p.m.
Ballet Theatre San Luis Obispo performs Theresa Slobodnik’s “Birth to Earth,” “In F Minor” and “Bright Morning Star,” plus the pas de deux from Gilbert Reed’s “Firebird” and Katie Scofield’s “Minlongueras.” Benefits Melissa (Barnett) Kane cancer treatment fund. Ballet Theatre SLO, 3566 S. Higuera St., Suite 207, San Luis Obispo. $20 to $30. 805-440-1439.
‘Bus Stop’
2 to 4:30 p.m.
Weary travelers hole up at a roadside diner in the middle of a howling snowstorm in 1955. Cambria Center for the Arts, 1350 Main St., Cambria. $20. 805-927-8190.
‘The Sound of Music’
2 to 4:30 p.m.
In 1930s Austria, nun-in-training Maria meets the von Trapp family, falls in love and forms a singing group. Paso Robles High School, 801 Niblick Road. $12 to $15. 805-769-1500.
Handbell Concert
3 to 4 p.m.
First Presbyterian Church, 981 Marsh St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-543-5451.
‘Kalamazoo’
3 to 5:30 p.m.
Recently widowed, Peg and Irving join a dating service for seniors. St. Peter’s By-the-Sea Episcopal Church, 545 Shasta Ave, Morro Bay. $10. 805-776-3287.
Dance Lessons
4 to 5 p.m.
Youth dance lessons. Atascadero Agricultural Hall, 5035 Palma Ave. $3 per lesson. 805-491-1059.
Famous Jazz Artist Series
4 to 6 p.m., 7 to 8:20 p.m.
Karl Welz, Dylan Johnson, Darrell Voss and Charlie and Sandi Shoemake perform the music of Stan Getz. J. Buckley Theater (former Pewter Plough Playhouse), 824 Main St., Cambria. $10 to $20. 805-927-0179.
‘Movieland Mayhem’
5 to 7:30 p.m.
Interactive murder mystery dinner theater. Ticket includes show, dinner, tax and gratuity. F.McLintock’s Saloon, 750 Mattie Road, Shell Beach. $50. 805-489-3875.
West Coast Mennonite Men’s Chorus concert
6 p.m.
Men’s chorus and instrumentalists. Benefits California wildfire victims. Grace Bible Church, 100 Rodeo Drive, Arroyo Grande. Free. 805-489-4200.
