19 things to do in SLO County on Saturday | Kiefer Sutherland, chili cook-off, plant sales & more

Junipero Serra Peak Hike
7:30 a.m.
Sierra Club. Hike to the highest point in the northern Los Padres National Forest. This is an out-and-back, strenuous 12-mile hike with 3,800-foot elevation gain. Experienced, conditioned hikers only. All-day adventure. Call to confirm: 805-441-7597. Las Tablas Park and Ride, Bennett Way, Templeton. Free.
Miracle Miles for Kids Race
8:30 a.m. to Noon
15th annual Miracle Miles for Kids 10k race from Morro Rock to Cayucos Pier to support children, youths and families impacted by trauma. Morro Rock. $15/youths under 17; $35/college students; $65/adults (kids 5 and under are free). mm4k.com
Van William at Boo Boo’s Records
9 a.m.
Singer/songwriter at the 11th annual Record Store Day Celebration. Live screen printing and exclusive Record Store Day vinyl. Boo Boo Records, 978 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo.
Open House and Plant Sale
9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Central Coast Greenhouse Growers Association member nurseries in Nipomo and Arroyo Grande open their doors. Fundraiser for scholarship fund. Nipomo High School, 525 N. Thompson Road. Free. 800-961-8901.
Rubik’s Cube Competition
9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Competitions in 3x3, 2x2, 3x3 One Hand, Pyraminx and Skewb. All skill levels. Proceeds go to Zac Hall’s Eagle Scout community service project. Dana Elementary School, 920 W. Tefft St., Nipomo. $10. 805-801-7012.
San Luis Obispo Walk to Defeat ALS
9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Benefits ALS (Lou Gehrig’s disease) research. Mitchell Park, 1400 Osos St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 818-865-8067.
‘A Party for the Planet!’
10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Earth Day celebration, children’s day at the park. Charles Paddock Zoo, 9100 Morro Road, Atascadero. $5 to $7, ages 2 and under free. 805-461-5080.
Annual Chili Cook-Off and Motorcycle Show
10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Chili, beer, music, raffle prizes and classic cars. Free, $10 chili tasting, $45 vehicle registration. Veterans Memorial Building, 1000 Main St., Cambria. Free. 805-927-3624.
Central Coast Guitar Show
10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Guitar show, sales and services, plus networking for musicians and door prizes. Veterans Memorial Building, 801 Grand Ave., San Luis Obispo. $5. 805-431-3067.
Everything Edible Plant Sale
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Forty varieties of tomatoes, unique basil varieties, herbs, lettuces, eggplants, sweet and hot peppers, squash, cucumbers, blueberries, strawberries, blackberries, raspberries, citrus and more. Growing Grounds, Rutiz Family Farms, 1075 The Pike, Arroyo Grande. Free.
Through the Vines Quilt Show
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Quilts show and sale, plus vendors, raffle, food, drinks and kids’ activities. Benefits AmpSurf. Vines RV Resort, 88 Wellsona Road, Paso Robles. Free. 805-467-2100.
Earth Day Event
11 a.m. to Noon
Celebrate Earth Day. Los Osos Library, 2075 Palisades Ave., Los Osos. Free. 805-528-1862.
Earth Day Fair and Music Festival
11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Chumash prayer, community drum circle, music, animal encounters, kids’ activities, food, drinks, vendors and more. Laguna Lake Park, 504 Madonna Road, San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-544-8529.
Chris Beland
1 p.m.
Live music. SLO Brew Rock, 855 Aerovista Place, San Luis Obispo. www.chrisbeland.com. 805-543-1843.
Stella Rosa Social
5 to 8 p.m.
Celebrate the tradition of the Kentucky Derby. Theme is “A Derby of Hats.” Entertainment, buffet, desserts, raffles, prizes and more. Registration required. San Antonio Winery, 2610 Buena Vista Drive, Paso Robles. $45 and $60. 805-226-2600.
‘Kalamazoo’
7 to 9:30 p.m.
Recently widowed, Peg and Irving join a dating service for seniors. St. Peter’s By-the-Sea Episcopal Church, 545 Shasta Ave, Morro Bay. $10. 805-776-3287.
‘For Melissa’
7:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Ballet Theatre San Luis Obispo performs Theresa Slobodnik’s “Birth to Earth,” “In F Minor” and “Bright Morning Star,” plus the pas de deux from Gilbert Reed’s “Firebird” and Katie Scofield’s “Minlongueras.” Benefits Melissa (Barnett) Kane cancer treatment fund. Ballet Theatre SLO, 3566 S. Higuera St., Suite 207, San Luis Obispo. $20 to $30. 805-440-1439.
‘Bus Stop’
7:30 to 10 p.m.
Weary travelers hole up at a roadside diner in the middle of a howling snowstorm in 1955. Cambria Center for the Arts, 1350 Main St., Cambria. $20. 805-927-8190.
Kiefer Sutherland
8 to 11:30 p.m.
“24” actor performs country music. Fremont Theater, 1035 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. $26 to $66. 805-329-5725.
For a complete list of events, visit events.sanluisobispo.com.
Comments