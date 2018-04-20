Buying or selling something on Craigslist? SLO law enforcement has a safe place to meet

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office is offering strangers a safe way to meet to buy or sell items from the online marketplace.
Calling the program the "Safe Exchange Zone," the Sheriff's Office said in a news release Friday that County Supervisor John Peschong was behind the effort to create a venue for private parties involved in online commerce websites, such as Craigslist and Facebook's Marketplace, to meet and exchange goods "without being ripped off or the fear of violence."
The Sheriff's Office and five participating police departments — San Luis Obispo, Grover Beach, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay and Arroyo Grande — are providing a designated parking spot that is monitored by surveillance cameras at all times. The Sheriff's Office says deputies and officers will not be involved in the transactions, however the presence of law enforcement nearby "will hopefully reduce anxiety and increase honesty in exchanges."
If a transaction goes bad, according to the release, law enforcement will have video of the exchange. The designated areas have signs posted and are free to use.
Participating agencies ask that users of the safe zones consider meeting only during daylight hours; be aware of your surroundings; look out for counterfeit money or forged checks and stolen, broken or fake goods; save the listing and contact information of the seller in case you need to report a problem.
