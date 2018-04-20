San Luis Obispo Police will hold a discussion Monday on understanding active shooting incidents and how best to prevent them. Here, Arroyo Grande police officers run through an active-shooter training exercise at Arroyo Grande High School in 2014.
What should you do in an active-shooter incident? Find out at SLO police forum

By Nick Wilson

April 20, 2018 03:22 PM

The San Luis Obispo Police Department will host a community discussion Monday focusing on understanding the dynamics of an active-shooter incident.

The event, titled “Active Shooter: Understanding the Dynamics of an Active Shooter Incident,” is limited to the first 120 sign-ups and will take place from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on the third floor of the Copeland Health Education Pavilion at French Hospital at 1911 Johnson Ave.

The event is being coordinated through the Police Education and Community Engagement (PEACE) program launched last year.

The program conducts a series of discussions to help "foster mutual respect, better understanding and positive relations between police officers and the public," according to city officials.

“With active-shooter situations happening across the country, it’s important for our own community members to know how SLOPD is prepared to respond, as well as knowing steps they can take in the event a shooting occurs,” Police Chief Deanna Cantrell said in a statement.

In July, another PEACE event will discuss the public process for filing a complaint against a police employee.

To sign up for Monday's event, go to www.signupgenius.com/go/30e084aa5ac2ca1f85-peace1.

