One person killed, three injured in Hwy. 1 collision near Lompoc

One person was killed and three others were critically injured Friday morning in a head-on vehicle collision on Highway 1 south of Lompoc, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.
Just before 6 a.m., personnel from the Fire Department, California Highway Patrol, AMR and CalStar were dispatched to the scene on Highway 1, five miles west of Highway 101, said fire Capt. David Zaniboni.
The impact of the crash involving two sedans sent one vehicle 50 feet off the roadway, while the second vehicle remained on Highway 1.
One person, reportedly a man, in the vehicle on Highway 1 was declared dead at the scene, Zaniboni said.
Three people in the vehicle off the roadway required extensive extrication to be freed from the wreckage, he added.
All three of the injured had major injuries and were transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital by CalStar medical helicopter and AMR ground ambulance.
CHP officers based in Buellton are investigating the cause of the crash.
Highway 1 was closed between Highway 101 and Lompoc while crews cleared the crash. As of 8:45 a.m., all lanes had been reopened, according to the CHP.
