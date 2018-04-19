24 things to do in SLO County on Friday, April 20

Silver Sneakers Zumba
9 a.m.
Free for Silver Sneakers members. Appropriate for all ages and fitness levels. Oceano Community Center, 1935 Wilmar Ave. 10-class pass $50; or $6 drop-in. 805-441-7932.
Intertidal Life at Hazard Reef
9 to 11:30 a.m.
Learn geology while walking through coastal scrub and sand dunes. Meet in Hazard Canyon parking lot on west side of road. Rain cancels. Adventures With Nature. Montaña de Oro State Park, Pecho Road, Los Osos. Free. 805-772-2694.
Child Abuse Prevention Academy
9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The documentary “Resilience” will be shown, revealing how toxic stress can trigger hormones that wreak havoc on the brains and bodies of children, putting them at a greater risk for disease, homelessness, prison time and early death. In the auditorium. Cuesta College Associated Student Center, Chorro Valley Road, Building 5400, San Luis Obispo. $20. 805-543-6216.
Paso Robles library fundraiser
10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Thousands of good-as-new to gently used hardcover and paperback books in dozens of genres, CDs and DVDs. Buyers pay no sales tax. Paso Robles City Library, 1000 Spring St., Paso Robles. Mostly $2 and less. 805-237-3908.
Oceano Dunes Visitor Center Tour
Noon to 4 p.m.
Hands-on exhibits of native dune and lagoon plant and animal species, Pismo clams, off-highway vehicles and cultural history. A look at the Chumash and the Dunites. Oceano Dunes District Visitor Center, 555 Pier Ave. Free. 805-474-2664.
Everything Edible Plant Sale
Noon to 6 p.m.
Forty varieties of tomatoes, unique basil varieties, herbs, lettuces, eggplants, sweet and hot peppers, squash, cucumbers, blueberries, strawberries, blackberries, raspberries, citrus and more. Growing Grounds, Rutiz Family Farms, 1075 “The Pike,” Arroyo Grande. Free.
Book Publishing 1-2-3
1 to 2 p.m.
A quick glimpse at the book business and self-publishing. Ideas for connecting with editors and literary agents. Writing prompts, handout, Q&A. Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf, 534 Five Cities Drive, Pismo Beach. $15 per person. 831-346-4662.
Avila Beach Farmers Market
4 to 8 p.m.
Beachfront Farmers Market. Fresh produce, great food from local restaurants, live music and fun for everyone. Avila Beach Promenade, 404 Front St., Avila Beach. $1 to $10. 805-602-8266
Billy Manzik
5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Free Run Fridays. Singer/songwriter Billy Manzik will be here singing Americana, folk and blues. Wine, Santa Maria Style BBQ dinner and Silva Brewing on tap. Robert Hall Winery, 3443 Mill Road, Paso Robles. Wine is $7 to $15. 805-239-1616.
Stellar Band
5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Trainwreck Friday. Wine, food and live music. Pomar Junction Vineyard and Winery, 5036 El Pomar Road, Templeton. $15, ages 6 and under free. 805-238-9940.
Pop-Up Dinner: A Night in Provence
6 to 8 p.m.
Indulge in a rich meal inspired by ingredients found in this storied French region. Dinner paired with our 2015 Silhouette du Coeur and 2014 Grenache. Ticket price includes food, two glasses of wine + gratuity (tax applied at checkout). Niner Wine Estates, 2400 California 46, Paso Robles. $65, $55 Wine Club. 805-226-4893.
Charlie Shoemake
6 to 8:30 p.m.
Pianist plays songs from the Great American Songbook. Harmony Café, 824 Main St., Cambria. Free. 805-924-1219.
‘Café Canzona — An Evening on Broadway’
6 to 9 p.m.
Canzona Women’s Ensemble performs music from Broadway shows “The Sound of Music,” “Sweeney Todd,” “South Pacific” and others. Hors d’oeuvres, wine, desserts and coffee, plus auction. The Monday Club, 1815 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. $65 to $120. 805-391-7664.
Up in the Air
6:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Up in the Air will be playing its upbeat, eclectic blend of music. Bristol’s Cider House, 3220 El Camino Real, Atascadero. Free. 805-438-5855.
‘Life X 3’ Staged Reading
7 to 9 p.m.
A harried married couple deals with unexpected dinner guests. Ubu’s Other Shoe. San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre, 888 Morro St., San Luis Obispo. $15. 805-786-2440.
The Magic of Elliott Hunter
7 to 9 p.m.
Drama, dance, comedy, audience participation and sleight of hand. Benefits Cal Poly Club Sports. McPhee University Union, Cal Poly. $7 to $10. clubs.calpoly.edu/magic.
‘Kalamazoo’
7 to 9:30 p.m.
Recently widowed, Peg and Irving, join a dating service for seniors. St. Peter’s By-the-Sea Episcopal Church, 545 Shasta Ave, Morro Bay. $10. 805-776-3287.
‘For Melissa’
7:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Ballet Theatre San Luis Obispo performs Theresa Slobodnik’s “Birth to Earth,” “In F Minor” and “Bright Morning Star,” plus the pas de deux from Gilbert Reed’s “Firebird” and Katie Scofield’s “Minlongueras.” Benefits Melissa (Barnett) Kane cancer treatment fund. Ballet Theatre SLO, 3566 S. Higuera St., Suite 207, San Luis Obispo. $20 to $30. 805-440-1439.
‘Bus Stop’
7:30 to 10 p.m.
Friday through May 6. 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. Weary travelers hole up at a roadside diner in the middle of a howling snowstorm in 1955. Cambria Center for the Arts, 1350 Main St., Cambria. $20. 805-927-8190.
‘The Sound of Music’
7:30 to 10 p.m.
In 1930s Austria, nun-in-training Maria meets the von Trapp family, falls in love and forms a singing group. Paso Robles High School, 801 Niblick Road, Paso Robles. $12 to $15. 805-769-1500.
Terrance Simien and the Zydeco Experience
8 p.m.
Zydeco roots music. Spanos Theater, Performing Arts Center, Cal Poly. $31.20 to $39. 805-756-4849.
Jude Johnstone
8 to 10 p.m.
Singer-songwriter. Painted Sky Recording Studios, 715 Main St., Cambria. $20. 805-235-5456.
The Drums
9 p.m.
Indie pop. Alvvays opens. Fremont Theater, 1035 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. $22. fremontslo.com.
DJ Oso Nice
10 p.m.
San Luis Obispo DJ Rotsen Victoriano. SLO Brew, 736 Higuera St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-543-1843.
