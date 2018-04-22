700 runners get colorful in SLO — for a good cause

Runners got a taste of the rainbow Sunday at San Luis Obispo High School.
More than 700 people participated Sunday morning in the SLO Color Blast Fun Run, which invited spectators to blast runners and walkers in a cloud of colorful, nontoxic powder made from cornstarch.
Created in 2013, the 5-kilometer run raises money for Black & Gold Boosters and the Alex Maier Memorial Fund and Scholarship. Maier, a 17-year-old San Luis Obispo High senior, died in a car crash in January 2013 on his way home from a soccer game.
Since its inception, the SLO Color Blast Fun Run has brought together more than 6,000 runners, raised more than $100,000 and awarded 80-plus scholarships to college-bound high-school seniors from the Central Coast, event organizer Sabrina Jenkins wrote in an email.
Comments