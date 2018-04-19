Firefighters rescuing injured person at Pirate's Cove

Update, 3:40 p.m.
The injured person was hoisted off the beach by the California Highway Patrol's helicopter, Cal Fire said.
Original story:
Firefighters are rescuing a person who was injured while walking to the beach at Pirate's Cove, Cal Fire said.
At about 2:30 p.m., responders received a call reporting a cliff rescue at Pirate's Cove, on the Avila Beach side, according to Cal Fire spokesman Chris Elms.
Elms said a person, who was in the process of getting down to the beach, fell and "has some sort of medical injury." The person is not stuck on a cliff, but they are on the beach.
Just before 3 p.m., Elms said firefighters were making their way down to the beach. A rescue boat from Port San Luis is assisting in the rescue.
Additional information was not immediately available.
This story will be updated.
