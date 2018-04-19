A man who fell off a Pirate's Cove cliff in Avila Beach, California was rescued by CHP helicopter and Cal Fire on Thursday, April 19, 2018. David Middlecamp
Firefighters rescuing injured person at Pirate's Cove

By Gabby Ferreira

April 19, 2018 03:17 PM

Update, 3:40 p.m.

The injured person was hoisted off the beach by the California Highway Patrol's helicopter, Cal Fire said.

Original story:

Firefighters are rescuing a person who was injured while walking to the beach at Pirate's Cove, Cal Fire said.

At about 2:30 p.m., responders received a call reporting a cliff rescue at Pirate's Cove, on the Avila Beach side, according to Cal Fire spokesman Chris Elms.

Elms said a person, who was in the process of getting down to the beach, fell and "has some sort of medical injury." The person is not stuck on a cliff, but they are on the beach.

Just before 3 p.m., Elms said firefighters were making their way down to the beach. A rescue boat from Port San Luis is assisting in the rescue.

Additional information was not immediately available.

This story will be updated.

