$85 million Diablo Canyon settlement bill passes key Senate hurdles

Legislation that would give San Luis Obispo County $85 million in Diablo Canyon mitigation funds passed key hurdles this week.
Senate Bill 1090 passed out of both the Senate Committee on Energy, Utilities and Communications and the Senate Committee on Environmental Quality. District 1 Supervisor John Peschong testified in favor of the bills before the committees in Sacramento on Tuesday.
Next, the bill will be heard in the Senate Appropriations Committee.
"As the closure of Diablo Canyon moves forward, SB 1090 will help mitigate the economic impacts of plant retirement and protect workers, communities, and the environment," Sen. Bill Monning, D-Carmel, said in news release.
He co-authored the bill with Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham, R-San Luis Obispo.
"I'm disappointed that the plant is closing. But without a thoughtful plan for the Diablo retirement, there is a risk of premature closure and significant safety and energy supply concerns. This bill, SB 1090, will give the community and the state time to transition, and cushion the blow to our local economy," Cunningham said.
The bill would require the California Public Utilities Commission to approve the collection of ratepayer funds for the settlement, as well as PG&E's full $350 million proposed employee retention and retraining program.
PG&E plants to shutter the nuclear power plant by 2025. Diablo Canyon has an estimated $1 billion impact on the local economy and is the county's largest private industry employer.
Comments