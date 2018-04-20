SLO's biggest marijuana event will have a joint-rolling contest and dab pong

The biggest little cannabis exhibition on the Central Coast will be in San Luis Obispo on Saturday.

The second annual SLO Cup will feature an award ceremony for some of the area's best marijuana products, as well as live local music, food vendors, glassblowing competitions and games like dab pong and joint-rolling competitions.

It's inspired by the Emerald Cup, a well known industry event, but SLO's version is on a much smaller scale and held on private property owned by the organizer.

Judges will award trophies to some of the 75 entries in categories like "Terpiest Concentrate" and "Most Potent Flower," as well as top prizes for best flowers, concentrates, edibles, topicals and tinctures.

The second annual SLO Cup will be held Saturday, April 21, 2018, in San Luis Obispo. Courtesy of Nicolas Pitchon.

Don't get too excited about purchasing those high-ranking buds at the event. Sales aren't allowed.

Even though voters legalized recreational cannabis in 2016, local businesses are in limbo as they adjust to new state and local regulations. That will show at this year's event.

Fewer exhibitors are participating this year because many local businesses are no longer operating within the county's newly crafted regulations, according to event host Nicolas Pitchon.

A cannabis exhibitor at the 2017 SLO Cup. Courtesy of Nicolas Pitchon.

Still, attendees 21 and over and those who have medical cards are welcome to bring their own bud to consume on site.

SLO Cup will be held from noon to 7 p.m. Saturday at 7000 Monte Road in San Luis Obispo. For more information, visit SLOCup.com or call 805-769-4710.