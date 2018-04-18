SLO man killed in rollover crash at Pozo off-roading area

A rollover crash in Pozo on Monday killed a 23-year-old San Luis Obispo man who had previously been reported as a missing person, the California Highway Patrol said.
On Monday, Wolfgang Wyatt Forbes was driving his 1986 Suzuki Samurai on the Stair Step Summit Trail in the Pozo OHV Area, the CHP said.
Forbes failed to negotiate a steep descent on the rocky trail, and his vehicle rolled onto its roof, according to the CHP.
Forbes, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was partially ejected from his vehicle and died, CHP Officer Patrick Seebart said. Forbes' dog, who was with him, survived the crash. Authorities believe Forbes was alone.
Forbes and the crash site were not discovered until Tuesday, when two off-duty firefighters who were riding motorcycles in the area came across it, the CHP said.
Due to the rugged terrain, the CHP's helicopter was used to transport Cal Fire and CHP responders to the site.
Authorities do not know what time the crash occurred, but Forbes' father reported him missing to the San Luis Obispo Police Department on Monday, Seebart said.
The investigation into the crash is ongoing.
