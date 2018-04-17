Stand Strong receives $20,000 grant from the Mary Kay Foundation

San Luis Obispo
The Mary Kay Foundation is awarding $20,000 grants to 150 domestic violence shelters across the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Guam for a total of $3 million. Stand Strong, formerly the Women’s Shelter Program of San Luis Obispo County, was chosen to receive one of the annual grants to further the organization’s efforts to combat domestic violence and provide rehabilitation services throughout San Luis Obispo County.
Stand Strong has the opportunity to use the grant funding in a variety of ways including supporting basic operating expenses, hiring much-needed personnel, completing repairs and renovations and adding programs and resources as necessary at the Safe House facility for the clients they serve.
“At Stand Strong, we are incredibly grateful for support from The Mary Kay Foundation and its continued commitment to break the cycle of domestic violence,” said executive director, Kirsten Rambo. “With these generous funds, we will continue to make a real difference in the lives of people who need our services to stay safe every day.”
For almost four decades, Stand Strong has managed a Safe House facility to provide crisis support, emergency housing and comprehensive services to domestic violence survivors and their endangered children, thus protecting them from immediate danger in their own homes. In 2017, 44 adults and 58 children stayed in their Safe House for a total of 4,146 bed nights.
“More than 700 domestic violence shelters nationwide applied for The Mary Kay Foundation shelter grants this year, which demonstrates the overwhelming need to maintain critical services and provide a safe haven for the survivors of an epidemic that impacts one in every four women,” said Anne Crews, board member of The Mary Kay Foundation and vice president of public affairs for Mary Kay Inc.
Good News? Send word of accomplishments in your community. Email: goodnews@thetribunenews.com; phone: 805-781-7958.
Comments