Diablo Canyon closure will cost schools $8 million a year. How should they handle it?

San Luis Coastal Unified School District will hold three community forums in coming weeks on how to address the fiscal impact from the closure of Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant.
The forums, to be held in each of the three communities where district schools are located, will run from 6 to 8 p.m. on the following Mondays:
▪ April 23 — District Multipurpose Room (J2) District Administration Complex 1500 Lizzie St., San Luis Obispo
▪ April 30 — Los Osos Middle School Library, 1555 El Moro, Los Osos
▪ May 7 — Morro Bay High School Library, 235 Atascadero Road, Morro Bay
An online survey also is available to submit feedback at www.surveymonkey.com/r/BRCReportSurvey.
At the forums, Assistant Superintendent Ryan Pinkerton will explain the district’s budget and the loss of revenue expected from the plant’s closure.
Pinkerton also will discuss recommendations from the Blue Ribbon Committee, a group of community leaders who presented a 12-page report to the district’s school board in December.
Following the presentation at the forums, breakout tables will be staffed for questions and to receive comments.
The Blue Ribbon report recommended a list of cuts and revenue-driving efforts to help make up for an $8 million in lost annual property taxes to the district from the impending shutdown.
Suggestions included seeking a parcel tax measure, increasing class sizes, capping health care spending, selling surplus property, establishing an endowment, and pursuing private partnerships.
Comments