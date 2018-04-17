Arroyo Grande student sues school district after being hit in head by flying discus

An Arroyo Grande High School student who was hit in the head by a flying discus during a track and field practice last year is claiming negligence on the part of coaches, according to a lawsuit.

Angel McClintock, who is currently a senior at the school, is suing Lucia Mar Unified School District in San Luis Obispo Superior Court alleging that three coaches at the practice did not follow proper safety procedures before and after the March 30, 2017 incident that resulted in her injury.

The incident occurred, the lawsuit says, when coaches directed athletes to stand in a straight line to work on their discus throws on a practice field without the protection of cages. One of the throwers accidentally struck the 17-year-old student in the head with a 2.2-pound discus on a practice throw, according to the lawsuit. The impact resulted in McClintock suffering a concussion, post-concussion syndrome, extensive bruising to her cervical spine, loss of concentration and mental functioning, the lawsuit alleges.

The lawsuit also alleges that coaches “failed and refused to call 911 and the plaintiff’s parents" after the incident. McClintock claims damages in excess of $25,000.

The suit only represents one side of the dispute; Arroyo Grande High School athletic director Stephen Field and the district both declined to comment on the lawsuit or whether changes in safety policies have been made as a result of the incident.

McClintock has returned to compete in discus and shot put events during her senior season, according to Athletic.net, a website that tracks high school track and field athletes.

The Law Offices of Larry G Noe, the firm representing McClintock, did not respond to a request for comment.