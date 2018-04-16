They lost their homes in the Chimney Fire. Now, they may not be allowed to rebuild

Steven Demsher, president of Cal Shasta Club at Lake Nacimiento, is afraid that seven of his members will suffer a double loss, first when the Chimney fire burned their homes and again if Monterey County blocks them from rebuilding below an 825-foot flood easement. The destroyed houses have never been flooded by the lake water and the lake is not authorized to hold water at 825 feet, he said. David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com