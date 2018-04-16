Helicopter rescue: CHP responders save hiker who fell 30 feet off Salmon Creek trail
Responders rescued a hiker who fell 30 feet and injured her ankle at the Salmon Creek trail near Big Sur, California, on Sunday, April 15, 2018. Her friend hiked out to Highway 1 and borrowed a phone to call for help.
Cal Poly's annual Open House was held April 12-15, 2018. Demonstrations, food booths, scientific experiments, bottle rockets, giant chess and racing radio-controlled cars were just a few of the things for prospective students and families to try.
Cal Poly students marched across campus in one of multiple planned Open House protests over the administration's perceived lack of action on Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity, after photos surfaced of a member in blackface and others as racial stereotypes.
Students gathered to protest at Cal Poly's Open House on Friday, April 13, 2018. President Jeffrey Armstrong visited the group, who was frustrated over the university response to fraternity members dressed in blackface and insensitive stereotypes.
These 10 gelded burros from the Ridgecrest BLM Wild Horse and Burro Program will be available for adoption at the Paso Robles Event Center Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The BLM's page on Facebook has more information: @blmcalifornia
The Creamery is almost finished in downtown San Luis Obispo. The retail center now has an outdoor patio and courtyard, new siding, new tenant improvements — including to Spike's Pub — and new commercial space.
Cal Poly students gathered for an emergency town hall meeting in San Luis Obispo on Monday, April 9, 2018, to speak out against racism after a fraternity posted racially insensitive photos of members in blackface and gang costumes online.
Attorneys explain the lawsuit against Lucia Mar Unified School District and San Luis Obispo County Office of Education after a bus driver was charged with molestation of a young girl. Her guardians made three separate complaints, their lawyer said.
Cal Poly SLO students unveiled on Saturday, April 7, 2018, their ultra-lightweight solar car called “Dawn,” which is made of carbon fiber composites and over 100 square feet of solar panels. They hope the car will break the world land-speed record.
Cal Poly's annual student-run enterprise project, Tomatomania, was held April 7-8, 2018, at the Horticulture Unit. More than 70 varieties of tomato plants are available at the plant sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in San Luis Obispo, California.
Two people were killed in an early-morning crash on Friday, April 6, 2018, at the Cholame "Y." Highways 41 and 46 were shut down for several hours. Officer Pat Seebart of the Templeton CHP explains the circumstances.