Cool weather is forecast for the beginning of the week. The columnist took this photo near the Point San Luis Lighthouse. John Lindsey

SLO County weather forecast for the week of April 16: cool and windy

By John Lindsey

Special to The Tribune

April 15, 2018 02:23 PM

Here is this week’s weather forecast by PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey.

Don’t put away your jackets and sweaters just yet. The ridge of high pressure responsible for the warm weather over the past few days has shifted east in response to an approaching 1,007-millibar low-pressure system and associated cold front.

The cold front will move through the Central Coast on Monday with strong to gale-force (25 to 38 mph) northwesterly winds, increasing clouds, scattered rain showers and cool air. In fact, Monday’s high air temperatures will only reach the 50s. An unstable air mass later Monday will create the potential for thunderstorms, with some containing locally heavy rain, small hail and gusty winds. Rainfall amounts are expected to range between 0.10 and 0.25 of an inch. This system will be cold, and snow levels will fall to 4,500 feet Monday. The Sierra Nevada could receive up to a foot of snow in the higher elevations.

Note: Overnight lows are expected to drop to the mid-30s in the North County, which could allow frost to develop early Monday and Tuesday morning.

Strong to gale-force (25 to 38 mph) northwesterly winds, below seasonal temperatures and partly cloudy skies are forecast on Tuesday into Wednesday with another chance of light rain showers on Thursday. This system may be followed by strong to gale-force (25 to 38 mph) northwesterly winds later Thursday into Friday, shifting out of the northeast (offshore) Saturday with warmer conditions.

Surf report

An 8- to 10-foot northwesterly (300-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 5- to 15-second period) is expected along our coastline Monday and will remain at an 8-to-10-foot level through Tuesday, but with a gradually shorter period.

A 4- to 6-foot northwesterly (300-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 5- to 11-second period) is forecast along our coastline Wednesday, increasing to 5 to 7 feet (with a 5- to 12-second period) Thursday into Friday, increasing to 8 to 10 feet (with an 8- to 16-second period) this weekend.

Arriving from the Southern Hemisphere: A 1- to 3-foot Southern Hemisphere (180-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 18- to 20-second period) will arrive along our coastline Friday into Saturday.

▪  ▪  ▪ 

John Lindsey’s Weekly Forecast is special to The Tribune. He is PG&E’s Diablo Canyon Power Plant marine meteorologist and media relations representative. Contact him at pgeweather@pge.com. Follow him on Twitter @PGE_John.

This week’s temperatures

LOWS AND HIGHS, PASO ROBLES

MON

TUE

WED

THU

FRI

SAT

SUN

44 58

36 66

37 70

40 67

40 77

44 81

46 78

LOWS AND HIGHS, SLO AND COASTAL VALLEYS

MON

TUE

WED

THU

FRI

SAT

SUN

46 58

41 66

43 67

44 64

45 72

48 75

49 72

