Tribune photographer David Middlecamp won an award for best artistic photo for this image of a sunset at Pismo Beach on March 10, 2017. David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

Tribune collects 15 state journalism awards, with five first-place finishes

By Tribune Staff

April 14, 2018 03:55 PM

The Tribune was honored as one of the top newspapers in the state for both online and general excellence, the California Newspaper Publishers Association announced Saturday.

It won five first-place, four second-place and six third-place state journalism awards for opinion, columns, sports, breaking news, agricultural, local government and photo coverage. The annual awards luncheon was held in Sonoma.

Additionally, The Tribune was a finalist in 10 categories: public service, in-depth reporting, writing, enterprise, youth and education, agriculture, feature writing, sports action photo and online breaking news coverage.

The Tribune, which competed in the 15,001-35,000 daily circulation division, placed third in both online and general excellence.

"These awards represent the work of the entire newsroom from breaking news coverage to investigative journalism and everything in between, and I personally want to thank each of the dedicated members of our staff for the job they do every day," senior editor Joe Tarica said. "At a time when the media is often under attack, responsible journalism has never been more critical than it is today.

"Our commitment to that role remains our greatest source of motivation, to bring you the most complete and compelling coverage of our community that we can."

Here's a closer look at the awards:

CNPA'S 2017 California Journalism Awards

First place awards:

06Parkhill Fire321 copy
Tribune photographer Joe Johnston won an award for best news photo for this image of Forrest Scott, who looks out at the burning Hill Fire from his home near Santa Margarita in June 2017 at the beginning of what would become a devastating fire season across California.
Joe Johnston jjohnston@thetribunenews.com

Second place awards:

01Alexis Garcia1
Tribune photographer Joe Johnston won an award for best sports feature photo for this image of Nipomo High School senior wrestler Alexis Garcia, one of the top heavyweights in the state in 2017.
Joe Johnston jjohnston@thetribunenews.com

Third place awards:

