Have ideas on how to fix parking in Paso Robles? The city wants to hear from you

Members of the public are invited to attend a public forum Monday in Paso Robles to help the city assess its downtown parking needs and identify potential solutions.
The meeting will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Paso Robles Library Conference Center at 1000 Spring Street, according to a news release.
The parking assessment will reportedly identify residential and business parking needs and potential solutions for the areas between 6th and 17th streets, and between Olive Street and Riverside Avenue.
"Anyone who lives or works in Paso Robles is aware of our downtown parking challenges," city manager Tom Frutchey said in the release. "At one point it was a signal of our success; it is now time to address the shortage of parking to improve the experience for residents and visitors.
"To develop the right set of solutions will require input from residents, business owners, employees, and property managers to find near-term and longer-term solutions."
Findings from the public meeting and an initial parking needs assessment will be presented at the city council meeting Tuesday.
Those who are not able to attend the parking meeting but would like to express their opinion can submit comments via email to cityclerk@prcity.com or call 805-237-3888 by 5 p.m. Sunday.
