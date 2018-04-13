25 things to do on Saturday | Walk a Mile in Her Shoes, Orchid Show, Relay For Life & more

Volunteer at Walk MS
6 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Groups and individuals of all ages and abilities. Sinsheimer Park, 900 Southwood Drive, San Luis Obispo. 503-445-8346.
Donation Drive For Kids
8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Bring your gently owned clothes, furniture and other items in good condition. Paso Robles Culinary Arts Academy, 1900 Golden Hill Road, Paso Robles. 805-591-4024.
Rummage Sale
8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Collectibles, electronics, tools, household goods, toys, clothing, furniture and more for sale. Nipomo Community Presbyterian Church, 1235 N. Thompson Road. Free. 805-473-8059.
Backcountry Horsemen Rendezvous
8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Horses, mules, riders, trainers and vendors from throughout California. Training sessions, presentations, equestrian games, auctions, packing clinics and more. Paso Robles Event Center, 2198 Riverside Ave. Free. 805-610-0934. bchcalifornia.org/rendezvous.htm.
Machesna Wilderness Hike
8:30 a.m.
Sierra Club. Hike from American Canyon Campground to Pine Springs Camp and back. About 10 miles, with 2,400-foot elevation gain. Meet in front of the Pacific Beverage Co. in Santa Margarita. Free. 805-473-3694.
Central Coast Orchid Show and Sale
9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Vendors will offer a large variety of orchids, orchid books and orchid supplies for sale. South Coast Regional Center, 800 Branch St., Arroyo Grande. $6, Children 12 and under free. 805-929-5749.
Wilderness First Aid Course
9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The course will be led by an instructor from 4Points Expeditions and participants will leave with their SOLO Wilderness First Aid certification. Camp Ocean Pines, 1473 Randall Drive, Cambria. $140/person. 805-924-4015.
Shell Beach Hike
10 a.m.
Sierra Club. Meet at the intersection of Bluff Drive and El Portal. 1.5 miles, 100-foot elevation change. Bluff Trailhead, 22 Bluff Drive, Shell Beach. Free. 805-458-5575.
Whales of the Central Coast
10 a.m. to Noon
Learn about common whale and dolphin species that migrate and feed in the waters of Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary. Reservations required. Coastal Discovery Center, San Simeon (across from entrance to Hearst Castle). Free. 805-927-2145.
Relay for Life of 5 Cities
10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
“Viva Las Relay 2018!” Walk a path around Dinosaur Caves Park and raise money for the American Cancer Society. Dinosaur Caves Park, 2701 Price St., Pismo Beach. Free. 805-473-5937.
Walk a Mile in Her Shoes
11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Walk featuring community leaders, plus live music, local vendors and kid-friendly activities. Benefits RISE. Heritage Square Park, 300 W. Branch St., Arroyo Grande. $10 to $25 registration. 805-226-5400.
Oceano Dunes Visitor Center Tour
Noon to 4 p.m.
Hands-on exhibits of native dune and lagoon plant and animal species, Pismo clams, off-highway vehicles and cultural history. A look at the Chumash and the Dunites. Oceano Dunes District Visitor Center, 555 Pier Ave., Oceano. Free. 805-474-2664.
Natalie Haskins
1 p.m.
Live music. SLO Brew Rock, 855 Aerovista Place, San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-543-1843
Sharine and the Moonlighters
1 to 3 p.m.
Live music. Grape Encounters Empourium, 5816 Traffic Way, Atascadero. Free. 805-464-2630.
Donna Lu and Matthew Kim
1 to 4 p.m.
Live music. Vina Robles Winery, 3700 Mill Road, Paso Robles. Free. 805-227-4812.
Cal Poly Recital
2 to 3 p.m.
Open House recital featuring instrumentalists and vocalists. Davidson Music Center, Performing Arts Center, Cal Poly. Free. 805-756-2406.
Poetry with James Papp
2 to 3 p.m.
Local historian and poet. Arroyo Grande Library, 800 Branch St. West, Arroyo Grande. Free. 805-473-7161.
‘Sylvia’
3 and 7 p.m.
A stray dog becomes a major bone of contention between husband and wife. Followed by vaudeville revue “The 1940’s USO Show.” Great American Melodrama and Vaudeville, 1863 Front St., Oceano. $21 to $28. 805-489-2499.
Rock N Music Festival II
3 to 9 p.m.
Three bands and two acoustic artists, plus food, wine, beer, silent auction and raffle for guitar and other music-related prizes. Benefits Los Osos Middle School and Morro Bay High School music programs. Morro Bay Community Center, 1001 Kennedy Way, Morro Bay. $20 to $25, $10 students, $300 VIP table. 805-771-1845.
Monte Carlo Night
7 to 11 p.m.
James Bond-themed casino event featuring games, dancing, drinks, food and silent auction. 21 and older. Benefits Big Brothers Big Sisters of San Luis Obispo County. Young Professionals Networking Group of San Luis Obispo. Madonna Inn and Expo Center, 100 Madonna Road, San Luis Obispo. $50 to $100. www.ypng.org.
35th Annual Piano Jazz Showcase
7:30 to 10 p.m.
Pianists Bob Harway, Marshal Otwell, Mark Bocchiocchio , Paul Rinzler, George Garcia, Gary Ryan and Craig Updegrove, backed by drummer Darrell Voss and bassist Dylan Johnson. SLO County Jazz Federation. Unity Concert Hall, 1130 Orcutt Road, San Luis Obispo. $10 to $20. 805-546-3733.
Intro to Argentine Tango
7:30 to 10:30 p.m.
No partner or dance experience necessary for this intro class. Class begins at 7:30 p.m. Dancing starts at 8:30 p.m. SLO Guild Hall, 2880 Broad St., San Luis Obispo. $7. 805-801-6148.
Koresh Dance Company
8 p.m.
Ballet, modern and jazz molded into a style of choreography that is both eloquent and explosive. Harman Hall, Performing Arts Center, Cal Poly. $36 to $45. 805-756-4849.
Minnesota
8 p.m.
DJ. Fremont Theater, 1035 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. $20. fremontslo.com.
DJ Matty Mayhem
10 p.m.
Matty Mayhem is a veteran DJ based out of San Luis Obispo County. SLO Brew, 736 Higuera St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-543-1843.
For a complete list of events, visit events.sanluisobispo.com.
