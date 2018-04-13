2 people found dead in Grover Beach home

Two adults were found dead in a Grover Beach residence late Thursday night, police said.
Grover Beach police announced the investigation about 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, saying that two people were found dead in a residence on the 100 block of Newport Avenue.
The preliminary investigation shows that there are no signs of foul play or a concern for public safety, according to Grover Beach police. The SLO County Sheriff-Coroner's Office is also involved.
No identities have been released yet.
This story will be updated.
