2 people found dead in Grover Beach home

By Kayla Missman

kmissman@thetribunenews.com

April 13, 2018 07:04 AM

Two adults were found dead in a Grover Beach residence late Thursday night, police said.

Grover Beach police announced the investigation about 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, saying that two people were found dead in a residence on the 100 block of Newport Avenue.

The preliminary investigation shows that there are no signs of foul play or a concern for public safety, according to Grover Beach police. The SLO County Sheriff-Coroner's Office is also involved.

No identities have been released yet.

This story will be updated.

