Need a burro? These cute geldings are in Paso Robles looking for a home.
These 10 gelded burros from the Ridgecrest BLM Wild Horse and Burro Program will be available for adoption at the Paso Robles Event Center Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The BLM's page on Facebook has more information: @blmcalifornia
The Creamery is almost finished in downtown San Luis Obispo. The retail center now has an outdoor patio and courtyard, new siding, new tenant improvements — including to Spike's Pub — and new commercial space.
Cal Poly students gathered for an emergency town hall meeting in San Luis Obispo on Monday, April 9, 2018, to speak out against racism after a fraternity posted racially insensitive photos of members in blackface and gang costumes online.
Attorneys explain the lawsuit against Lucia Mar Unified School District and San Luis Obispo County Office of Education after a bus driver was charged with molestation of a young girl. Her guardians made three separate complaints, their lawyer said.
Cal Poly SLO students unveiled on Saturday, April 7, 2018, their ultra-lightweight solar car called “Dawn,” which is made of carbon fiber composites and over 100 square feet of solar panels. They hope the car will break the world land-speed record.
Cal Poly's annual student-run enterprise project, Tomatomania, was held April 7-8, 2018, at the Horticulture Unit. More than 70 varieties of tomato plants are available at the plant sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in San Luis Obispo, California.
Two people were killed in an early-morning crash on Friday, April 6, 2018, at the Cholame "Y." Highways 41 and 46 were shut down for several hours. Officer Pat Seebart of the Templeton CHP explains the circumstances.
Meet Cal Poly Rodeo Coach Ben Londo. “You know, rodeo, it’s a lot more than just a sport," Londo says. “It’s a heritage. It’s a way of life." The 2018 Poly Royal Rodeo — the largest college rodeo in the U.S. — will be held April 13-14.
The Morro Coast Evangelical Churches held an Easter sunrise service in front of Morro Rock on Sunday, April 1, 2018. Roger Evey, pastor of Shoreline Calvary Chapel of Morro Bay, has organized the service for the past 30 years.
The 29th Annual Family Egg Hunt and Festival was held at Elm Street Park in Arroyo Grande, Saturday, March 31. Hundreds of kids participated in egg hunts, games, egg tosses, and photos with the Easter Bunny.