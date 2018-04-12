Need a burro? These cute geldings are in Paso Robles looking for a home.

These 10 gelded burros from the Ridgecrest BLM Wild Horse and Burro Program will be available for adoption at the Paso Robles Event Center Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The BLM's page on Facebook has more information: @blmcalifornia
Serena Baker Bureau of Land Management
Rodeo is a way of life for Cal Poly Coach Ben Londo

Cal Poly

Meet Cal Poly Rodeo Coach Ben Londo. “You know, rodeo, it’s a lot more than just a sport," Londo says. “It’s a heritage. It’s a way of life." The 2018 Poly Royal Rodeo — the largest college rodeo in the U.S. — will be held April 13-14.