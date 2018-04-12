16 things to do in SLO County on Friday | Morro Rock birdwatching, Food for Fines, music & more

Rummage Sale
8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Collectibles, electronics, tools, household goods, toys, clothing, furniture and more for sale. Nipomo Community Presbyterian Church, 1235 N. Thompson Road. Free. 805-473-8059.
Backcountry Horsemen Rendezvous
8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Horses, mules, riders, trainers and vendors from throughout California. Training sessions, presentations, equestrian games, auctions, family fun, packing clinics and more. Monte Mills and The Lucky Horseshoe Band. Paso Robles Event Center, 2198 Riverside Ave. Free. 805-610-0934. bchcalifornia.org/rendezvous.htm.
Adult Coloring Book Group
10 a.m.
Drop-in adult coloring book session, open to the public. www.artcentermorrobay.org . Art Center Morro Bay, 835 Main St. Free. 805-772-2504.
Birds at Morro Rock
10 a.m. to Noon
View cormorants, pelicans and various gulls; watch for resident peregrine falcons. Meet near the base of Morro Rock, 101 Coleman Drive, Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-2694.
Food for Fines
10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Donate a nonperishable food item at any county library branch and have $1 worth of fines waived. All food goes to the Food Bank Coalition of SLO County. SLO County Libraries countywide. www.slolibrary.org.
Oceano Dunes Visitor Center Tour
Noon to 4 p.m.
Hands-on exhibits of native dune and lagoon plant and animal species, Pismo clams, off-highway vehicles and cultural history. A look at the Chumash and the Dunites. Oceano Dunes District Visitor Center, 555 Pier Ave. Free. 805-474-2664.
Paws 2 Read
3 to 4 p.m. (SLO); and 4 to 4:55 p.m. (Morro Bay)
Two sessions. A day for youngsters to read to an adoring dog, Carly. Community Room. 3 p.m.: SLO Library, 995 Palm St. Free. 805-781-5775; 4 p.m.: Morro Bay Library, 625 Harbor St. Free. 805-772-6394.
Avila Beach Farmers Market
4 to 8 p.m.
Fresh produce, food from local restaurants, live music. Avila Beach Promenade, 404 Front St.
Charlie Shoemake
6 to 8:30 p.m.
Pianist plays songs from the Great American Songbook. Harmony Café, 824 Main St., Cambria. Free. 805-924-1219.
‘The 39 Steps’
7 to 9 p.m.
An everyman goes on the run in Scotland with a mysterious woman in hopes of stopping a spy ring. SLO Repertory Theatre, 888 Morro St., San Luis Obispo. $20 to $35. 805-786-2440.
Miscast: ‘Broadway Classics’
7 to 9:30 p.m.
Students from Nipomo High and Central Coast New Tech present a musical review of favorite Broadway tunes. Nipomo High School, 525 N. Thompson Road. $5. 805-710-6032.
Beatle and British Invasion Tribute Show
7 to 10 p.m.
Unfinished Business. Trilogy at Monarch Dunes, 1645 Trilogy Parkway, Nipomo. $10. 805-431-3067.
‘The Sound of Music’
7:30 to 10 p.m.
In 1930s Austria, nun-in-training Maria meets the von Trapp family, falls in love and forms a singing group. Paso Robles High School, 801 Niblick Road, Paso Robles. $12 to $15. 805-769-1500.
‘Bus Stop’
7:30 to 10 p.m.
Weary travelers hole up at a roadside diner in the middle of a howling snowstorm in 1955. Cambria Center for the Arts, 1350 Main St. $20. 805-927-8190.
Nef the Pharoah
8 to 11:30 p.m.
Fremont Theater, 1035 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. $20. fremontslo.com. 805-329-5725.
DJ Oso Nice
10 p.m.
Rotsen Victoriano, AKA Oso Nice, is a DJ based out of San Luis Obispo. SLO Brew, 736 Higuera St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-543-1843.
For a complete list of events, visit events.sanluisobispo.com.
