How would you improve SLO's fire department? They want to hear from you

The San Luis Obispo Fire Department is seeking community input on the development of the department’s first Five Year Strategic Plan.
The community meeting is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. April 26, at Fire Station 1 at 2160 Barbara St. to gauge residents’ priorities.
Residents can help by providing input on community education strategies for increased public safety (such as a citizen fire academy) and fire prevention programs (such as partnering with property owners and renters to enhance fire safety in the home).
The department also seeks feedback on how "data is gathered, communicated and harnessed to make smart decisions."
In support of the city’s goal of fiscal responsibility, the department is seeking to reduce long-term costs, maximize revenue and evaluate new ways of doing business. The current list of goals and objectives is available from the city for the community’s review.
To participate in a public survey related to city fire matters, go to slocity.org/opencityhall.
