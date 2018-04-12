If Trump fires Mueller, dozens of California cities are ready to protest

Protesters in California stand ready to join in with hundreds of thousands across the country to take to the streets in the event that President Donald Trump fires Special Counsel Robert Mueller.
The website "Nobody Is Above The Law," organized by MoveOn.org, says that more than 300,000 people have signed up for more than 800 events in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands and even overseas in London and Copenhagen.
The Department of Justice appointed Mueller, the former head of the FBI, to investigate whether Trump's 2016 presidential campaign colluded with foreign powers, such as Russia. Since Mueller began his investigation, more than 20 people have been indicted, including former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort and former campaign policy adviser George Papadopoulos.
Trump reportedly tried to fire Mueller in December but was stopped. The president does not have the authority to directly fire special counsel, but can remove the deputy attorney general, Rod Rosenstein, who appointed Mueller to his position.
Trump took to Twitter to deny ever trying to fire Mueller.
Perhaps unsurprising for a state that has been outspoken in criticism of Trump, California has more cities participating in the potential protest than any other state — from Alameda to Yucca Valley, nearly 90 cities are set to join in.
Listed cities include Sacramento, Fresno, Stockton and Ripon.
On the Central Coast, Cambria, Monterey, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura are listed as cities with planned protests.
The website lists the following "red lines" that would trigger a protest:
▪ The firing of Mueller.
▪ The pardon of key witnesses.
▪ "Actions that would prevent the investigation from being conducted freely," such as Rosenstein's replacement.
“The goal is to make sure that if Trump attacks the Constitution, it turns into a political crisis that demands a response from the House and Senate,” MoveOn.org's Ben Wikler told McClatchy.
More information, including times and locations for potential protests, is available at www.trumpisnotabovethelaw.org.
