Los Osos is giving the Red Barn a makeover. Here's how you can help

The Red Barn in Los Osos is a hub of the community — a location for weddings, parties, dog training, and a beloved concert series.
As of late, the nearly 100-year-old building has looked a little worse for wear. Not for long.
County Parks recently repaired some of the wood siding, and residents are taking the fixes to the next level. They're pulling out staples, power-washing the walls, and preparing to paint.
"It's just a nice way to give back to the community. It's a nice way to get people engaged in the community and, I think, people get to feel a sense of pride," said Pandora Nash-Karner, a co-director of Celebrate Los Osos, the organization coordinating the work.
The nonprofit group came together the first time about 10 years to restore the bear figures that greet people as they enter the small town.
"That was in the height of the sewer wars," said Nash-Karner, referring to the tension in the community over the contentious wastewater treatment project. The volunteer work was a reminder "that we are about a lot more. We are about a community that does things together."
"All of our projects have a way of enlivening the community spirit," she said.
The group raised about $5,000 from Visit Los Osos Baywood and Golden State Water. Once retired painting contractor Tom Needham said he would help, everything came together.
Almost.
"Saturday is the day. We need more volunteers. People who can schlep heavy things," Nash-Karner said.
To join the cause, call co-director Mimi Kalland at 805-234-5987 or email her at mkalland@charter.net.
