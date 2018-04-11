Former Assembly candidate Dawn Ortiz-Legg appointed to SLO County Planning Commission

San Luis Obispo County Supervisor Adam Hill appointed a new member to the county Planning Commission, and you may recognize her name from a 2016 Assembly race.
Local business woman Dawn Ortiz-Legg will join the commission if the Board of Supervisors confirms the appointment at its April 17 meeting. Ortiz-Legg would replace District 3 Planning Commissioner Julie Hawkins, who resigned after taking a job with UC Santa Cruz, according to a county-issued new release.
Ortiz-Legg, a democrat, lost a 2016 race against Jordan Cunningham to represent the 35th District in the California State Assembly.
She's worked as a solar energy contractor since 2010 and has experience in public affairs, regulatory compliance and project management. She holds a master's degree in international public policy from John Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies.
The Planning Commission is a five-member body that considers how land-use decisions affect the county. Recently of note, the commission played a role in shaping the county commercial cannabis ordinance and denied the Phillips 66 oil spur project.
Ortiz-Legg initially publicly supported that project, but later changed her mind after county staff reviewed it and recommended denial.
"I have a passion for people, projects, and policy. I care deeply about the vitality of San Luis Obispo County," Ortiz-Legg said in a prepared statement. "My experience has provided me a wide perspective of the many issues in the region. I would be honored to respectfully listen, learn, and serve on the San Luis Obispo County Planning Commission and work together with the other members and staff."
