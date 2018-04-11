Dawn Ortiz-Legg will be considered for appointment to the San Luis Obispo County Planning Commission at an April 17 Board of Supervisors meeting.
Dawn Ortiz-Legg will be considered for appointment to the San Luis Obispo County Planning Commission at an April 17 Board of Supervisors meeting. Tribune file photo
Dawn Ortiz-Legg will be considered for appointment to the San Luis Obispo County Planning Commission at an April 17 Board of Supervisors meeting. Tribune file photo

Local

Former Assembly candidate Dawn Ortiz-Legg appointed to SLO County Planning Commission

By Monica Vaughan

mvaughan@thetribunenews.com

April 11, 2018 11:07 AM

San Luis Obispo County Supervisor Adam Hill appointed a new member to the county Planning Commission, and you may recognize her name from a 2016 Assembly race.

Local business woman Dawn Ortiz-Legg will join the commission if the Board of Supervisors confirms the appointment at its April 17 meeting. Ortiz-Legg would replace District 3 Planning Commissioner Julie Hawkins, who resigned after taking a job with UC Santa Cruz, according to a county-issued new release.

Ortiz-Legg, a democrat, lost a 2016 race against Jordan Cunningham to represent the 35th District in the California State Assembly.

She's worked as a solar energy contractor since 2010 and has experience in public affairs, regulatory compliance and project management. She holds a master's degree in international public policy from John Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies.

The Planning Commission is a five-member body that considers how land-use decisions affect the county. Recently of note, the commission played a role in shaping the county commercial cannabis ordinance and denied the Phillips 66 oil spur project.

Ortiz-Legg initially publicly supported that project, but later changed her mind after county staff reviewed it and recommended denial.

"I have a passion for people, projects, and policy. I care deeply about the vitality of San Luis Obispo County," Ortiz-Legg said in a prepared statement. "My experience has provided me a wide perspective of the many issues in the region. I would be honored to respectfully listen, learn, and serve on the San Luis Obispo County Planning Commission and work together with the other members and staff."

  Comments  