SLO woman works on the world's largest hospital ship. Follow her story with us online

Jessica Tracy of San Luis Obispo is going on the volunteer trip of a lifetime — and you'll be able to experience it right along with her.
Tracy, a radiology technologist at Sierra Vista Regional and French Hospital medical centers, will volunteer her services for seven weeks on the Africa Mercy, the world's largest private hospital ship, currently docked in Cameroon.
During her stay, she will assist with X-ray and CT scans for surgical planning and post-op healing, she said.
"I expect the experience to be very uplifting, enlightening, motivating and just an amazing experience in general," Tracy said. "We live in such a different world over here. I'm excited to see what the Mercy Ship is all about."
She will work with 400 other volunteers from more than 40 countries to help treat conditions not often seen in the United States because of the lack of access to surgery in Africa. The surgeries are all offered for free.
The Tribune will check in with Tracy throughout her trip, receiving weekly updates on her experiences and insight into her day-to-day life on the ship. During that time, we will also send her questions from you, our readers, to help shape a larger story we will publish after her return.
