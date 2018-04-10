Cal Poly students speak out against racism at emergency town hall meeting
Cal Poly students gathered for an emergency town hall meeting on Monday, April 9, 2018, to speak out against racism after a fraternity posted racially insensitive photos of members in blackface and gang costumes online.
Cal Poly SLO students unveiled on Saturday, April 7, 2018, their ultra-lightweight solar car called “Dawn,” which is made of carbon fiber composites and over 100 square feet of solar panels. They hope the car will break the world land-speed record.
Cal Poly's annual student-run enterprise project, Tomatomania, was held April 7-8, 2018, at the Horticulture Unit. More than 70 varieties of tomato plants are available at the plant sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in San Luis Obispo, California.
Two people were killed in an early-morning crash on Friday, April 6, 2018, at the Cholame "Y." Highways 41 and 46 were shut down for several hours. Officer Pat Seebart of the Templeton CHP explains the circumstances.
Meet Cal Poly Rodeo Coach Ben Londo. “You know, rodeo, it’s a lot more than just a sport," Londo says. “It’s a heritage. It’s a way of life." The 2018 Poly Royal Rodeo — the largest college rodeo in the U.S. — will be held April 13-14.
The Morro Coast Evangelical Churches held an Easter sunrise service in front of Morro Rock on Sunday, April 1, 2018. Roger Evey, pastor of Shoreline Calvary Chapel of Morro Bay, has organized the service for the past 30 years.
The 29th Annual Family Egg Hunt and Festival was held at Elm Street Park in Arroyo Grande, Saturday, March 31. Hundreds of kids participated in egg hunts, games, egg tosses, and photos with the Easter Bunny.
The U.S. Coast Guard Station in Morro Bay shared this timelapse video on March 29, 2018, of a beautiful sunny day going low-visibility in just minutes, with the marine layer rolling in on California's Central Coast.
"The Wall That Heals,” is a traveling three-quarter scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., and is on display at the Madonna Meadows in San Luis Obispo through April 1, 2018.
French Hospital Medical Center in San Luis Obispo announced a $100 million expansion on March 29, 2018. The expansion will add a new four-story hospital building to the existing campus and will make the hospital the largest hospital in SLO County.
Cal Poly's Will Kraemer won the Stihl TimberSports Western Collegiate Qualifier on Wednesday, March 28, 2018, and will advance to the TimberSports Series Championships for collegiate lumberjacks to be held in Milwaukee in July.
Justin Dellinger, senior environmental scientist with Wildlife Investigations Laboratory at California Department of Fish and Wildlife, was working to drug, tag and collar a mountain lion in Modoc County when he got was the surprise of a lifetime.