Atascadero police searching for diabetic man who went missing last week

By Kaytlyn Leslie

kleslie@thetribunenews.com

April 09, 2018 06:00 PM

The Atascadero Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating a 61-year-old man who has been missing since Thursday.

John Michael Stevens was last seen walking east through his apartment complex at 7775 Morro Road about 11 a.m.

Stevens, who is diabetic and insulin-dependent, left his residence on foot without his cellphone or insulin. According to a police news release, he does not have a vehicle and usually travels on foot to nearby businesses, which he frequents regularly.

He is described as a white male, 5-foot-10, weighing 165 pounds, with hazel eyes and gray hair. He was last seen wearing his glasses, a blue shirt, light blue jeans and white shoes.

If you have seen Stevens, contact the Atascadero Police Department at 805-461-5051.

