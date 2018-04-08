SLO County weather forecast for the week of April 9: warm, then windy

Here is this week’s weather forecast by PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey.
The best word to describe this week’s upcoming weather would be windy.
A transitory ridge of high pressure will produce strong to gale-force (25 to 38 mph) Santa Lucia (northeasterly) winds Monday morning. These offshore winds will create fair, dry and warm weather on Monday, with afternoon temperatures as much as 10 and 15 degrees above-normal which would translate to low to mid-80s at the beaches, coastal valleys and North County.
Persistent northwesterly (onshore) winds will allow the marine layer to redevelop along the coastline with areas of dense fog and mist and cooler temperatures Tuesday.
Two weak cold fronts will pass over the Central Coast midweek: the first one early Wednesday morning, followed by the second cold front late Thursday morning. These low-pressure systems will produce increasing clouds, widespread cooling and a few rain showers during frontal passage. Otherwise, the main effect of these systems will be moderate gale-force to fresh gale-force (32 to 46 mph) northwesterly winds along the coastline Wednesday and Thursday afternoon.
Another transitory ridge of high pressure will produce strong to gale-force (25 to 38 mph) Santa Lucia (northeasterly) winds, clear skies and warmer temperatures on Friday into Saturday. Longer-range forecast models then show the potential for wet and unsettled weather to return toward the end of the weekend.
Surf report
Strong to gale-force (25 to 38 mph) northwesterly winds will generate an 8- to 10-foot northwesterly (290-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 5- to 12-second period) Monday morning, decreasing to 5 to 7 feet (with a 7- to 11-second period) Monday afternoon and night, further falling to 3 to 5 feet (with a 5- to 11-second period) Tuesday.
Moderate gale-force to fresh gale-force (32 to 46 mph) northwesterly winds will generate a 6- to 8-foot northwesterly (290-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 5- to 18-second period) Wednesday, increasing to 8 to 10 feet (with a 5- to 14-second period) Thursday.
An 11- to 13-foot northwesterly (300-degree, deep-water) swell (with a 16- to 18-second period) will arrive along our coastline Friday, decreasing to 8 to 10 feet (with a 13- to 15-second period) Saturday into Sunday.
Seawater temperatures will range between 51 and 53 degrees through Sunday.
▪ ▪ ▪
At PG&E, the safety of our customers and employees is our top priority. Always remember, consider downed power lines still active. Stay away from the lines and keep others away from them. Call 911 immediately to report the location of a downed line. After reporting the downed line, call our Residential Customer Service Center at 1-800-743-5000.
John Lindsey’s Weekly Forecast is special to The Tribune. He is PG&E’s Diablo Canyon Power Plant marine meteorologist and media relations representative. Contact him at pgeweather@pge.com. Follow him on Twitter @PGE_John.
This week’s temperatures
LOWS AND HIGHS, PASO ROBLES
MON
TUE
WED
THU
FRI
SAT
SUN
41 86
49 84
49 78
42 65
38 72
40 77
42 68
LOWS AND HIGHS, SLO AND COASTAL VALLEYS
MON
TUE
WED
THU
FRI
SAT
SUN
51 84
52 75
51 70
47 61
43 67
46 75
46 66
Comments