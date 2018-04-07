21 things to do in SLO County on Sunday, April 8

Cal Poly's Tomato Mania, an annual student-run enterprise project, is being held this weekend at the Horticulture Unit near Poly Plant Shop. More than 70 varieties of tomato plants are available for sale on the last day of the event from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. The event is one of several such hands-on courses offered by the university’s College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences. Laura Dickinson The Tribune