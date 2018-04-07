21 things to do in SLO County on Sunday, April 8

Morro Bay Citywide Yard Sale
8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
15th annual citywide yard sale. Get “treasure maps” at Brenda Sue’s Consignment, 248 Morro Bay Blvd. or the Chamber of Commerce, 695 Harbor St. Morro Bay. 805-772-4467.
Cal Poly Tomato Mania Plant Sale
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
More than 70 varieties of tomato plants available. Plants cost $7, with a discount for five or more plants. California Polytechnic State University, Horticulture Unit, Via Carta, San Luis Obispo. 805-756-1106.
Multiflora Garden Club Annual Plant Sale
10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Many varieties of tomato plants, other edibles and ornamentals. Private home, Quicksilver Way, Templeton. Free. 805-801-0107.
Everything Edible Plant Sale
10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
40 varieties of tomatoes, unique basil varieties, herbs, lettuces, eggplants, sweet and hot peppers, squash, cucumbers, blueberries, strawberries, blackberries, raspberries, citrus and more. Growing Grounds Downtown, 956 Chorro St., San Luis Obispo.
Spring Festival at the Zoo
10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
See baby animals and the new Bug Zone. Charles Paddock Zoo, 9305 Pismo Ave., Atascadero. $5 to $7, children under 2 free. 805-470-3400.
10th Annual Wine 4 Paws
10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Tasting at more than 80 wineries, a brewery and olive oil companies. Benefits Woods Humane Society. Various locations, San Luis Obispo County. Free. www.wine4paws.com.
Great Blue Herons, Egrets and Other Rookery Wonders
11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
A short talk and walk to the rookery in Morro Bay State Park to observe these magnificent birds. Easy walk, 0.25 miles. Museum of Natural History, 20 State Park Road, Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-2694.
Oceano Dunes Visitor Center Tour
Noon to 4 p.m.
Hands-on exhibits of native dune and lagoon plant and animal species, Pismo clams, off-highway vehicles and cultural history. A look at the Chumash and the Dunites. Oceano Dunes District Visitor Center, 555 Pier Ave., Oceano. Free. 805-474-2664.
PismoPawFest
1 to 5 p.m.
Pismo’s premier pet party at Dinosaur Caves. Live music, food trucks, vendors, “yappy hour,” silent “pawction,” more. All net proceeds go to Woods Humane Society. Dinosaur Caves Park, 2701 Price St., Pismo Beach. Free.
Historic Cambria Walk
2 p.m.
Sierra Club. Easy, guided stroll past Victorian cottages, 1880s storefronts, saloons and the Chinese temple in Cambria’s East Village. Olallieberry Inn, 2476 Main St., Cambria. Free. 805-549-0355.
‘The 39 Steps’
2 to 4 p.m., 7 to 9 p.m.
An everyman goes on the run in Scotland with a mysterious woman in hopes of stopping a spy ring. San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre, 888 Morro St., San Luis Obispo. $20 to $35. 805-786-2440.
Jon Stephen
2 to 5 p.m.
Tropical Brazilian/nuevo flamenco guitarist. 21 and older. Morovino Winery, 468 Front St., Avila Beach. Free. 805-627-1443.
Presidio Brass
3 to 5 p.m.
Brass quintet with piano, percussion, guitar and vocals. North San Luis Obispo County Concert Association. Trinity Lutheran Church, 940 Creston Road, Paso Robles. $25. 805-239-2770.
‘Sylvia’
3 and 7 p.m.
A stray dog becomes a major bone of contention between husband and wife. Followed by vaudeville revue “The 1940’s USO Show.” Great American Melodrama and Vaudeville, 1863 Front St., Oceano. $21 to $28. 805-489-2499.
Dance Lessons
4 to 5 p.m.
Youth dance lessons. Atascadero Agricultural Hall, 5035 Palma Ave. $3 per lesson. 805-491-1059.
Famous jazz Artist Series
4 to 6 p.m., 7 to 8:15 p.m.
Marshall Otwell, Ken Hustad, Darrell Voss and Charlie and Sandi Shoemake pay tribute to the music of Cole Porter. J. Buckley Theater (former Pewter Plough Playhouse), 828 Main St., Cambria. $10 to $20. 805-927-0179.
Holocaust Memorial Program
4:30 to 6 p.m.
Readings, music from “Schindler’s List” by Robert Brosseau and Cindy Dixon and stories by Michael Weingarten about his family fleeing Nazi persecution. Congregation Ohr Tzafon, 2605 Traffic Way, Atascadero. Free. 805-466-0329.
‘Movieland Mayhem’
5 to 7:30 p.m.
Interactive murder mystery dinner theater. Ticket includes show, dinner, tax and gratuity. F.McLintock’s Saloon - Shell Beach, 750 Mattie Rd., Shell Beach. $50. 805-489-3875.
Dance Lessons
5 to 8:30 p.m.
Country 2 step. Intermediate 5 to 6 p.m., beginning 6 to 7 p.m., followed by free dance practice. Atascadero Agricultural Hall, 5035 Palma Ave. $5 per class. 805-491-1059.
‘Cartoon Chaos’
7 p.m.
Adventures in drag from Sloqueerdos. SLO Brew, 736 Higuera St., San Luis Obispo. $10. 805-543-1843.
Second Sunday at Seven
7 to 9 p.m.
Poetry reading. Paula C. Lowe and Cynthia Bates are featured. Open reading follows. Coalesce Garden Chapel, 845 Main St., Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-2880.
For a complete list of events, visit events.sanluisobispo.com.
